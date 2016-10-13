World Sight Day 2016: The state of eye care in Ghana [Infographic]

Today, October 13, 2016, marks World Sight Day. The day is set aside by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness with partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) to focus global attention on blindness and vision impairment.

The day is marked with various important advocacy and communications events on eye care.

Audience targeted include diabetics, persons with family history of visual impairment or blindness, policymakers, government officials, partners/donors and the wider health community.

The theme for this year's commemoration is “Stronger Together”, with a call on the various stakeholders to work together to help reduce incidents of visual impairment and blindness.

Currently in Ghana, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), covers the treatment of some ocular diseases. That notwithstanding; there are challenges of shortage of health workers at all levels.

There are very few ophthalmologists, optometrists and nurses; hence the targets in the Global Action Plan are most likely to be missed.

As in other African countries, Ghana needs political leaders, donors and other stakeholders to increase investments in eye health.

Below is an infographic that captures briefly the state of eye care in Ghana and what can be done about the situation.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana