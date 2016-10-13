The filing fees paid nominees who were disqualified from this year's presidential elections salted for December 7, will be refunded to their monies after the notice of poll, the Electoral Commission has said.

“Their filing fees would be refunded to them,” EC's Head of Communications, Eric Dzakpasu said on Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

The Electoral Commission on Monday rejected the nomination of 13 presidential aspirants because they had issues with their forms leaving only four in the race – President John Mahama (NDC), Nana Akufo-Addo (NPP), Ivor Greenstreet (CPP) and Joseph Osei Yeboah (Independent candidate).

Some of the disqualified nominees include, Paa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Edward Mahama of the People's National Congress (PNC) among others.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Eric Dzakpasu said they would refund the monies after the notice of polls are published.

“Per the rules on the disposal of deposits, refunding the payments will be after the notices of polls have been published. The rules states that; after the publication of the notice of polls which will indicate that these people are not contesting the elections, their monies must be refunded to them.”

The EC pegged filing fees for presidential and parliamentary nominees at GHc50,000 and GHc10,000 respectively, an amount that angered some of the parties, leading to a legal tussle between the Progressive People's Party and the commission.

But an Accra High Court, eventually dismissed an injunction suit filed by the PPP on the collection of the fees.

Disqualified candidates threaten lawsuit

Whereas some of the parties have petitioned the EC to reconsider it’s decision, others have threatened to go to court to seek redress.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

