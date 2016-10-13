The People's National Convention (PNC), has declared its intention to challenge the Electoral Commission's (EC) decision to disqualify its Flagbearer, Dr. Edward Mahama from contesting the 2016 general elections in court.

This was revealed by the party's National Chairman, Bernard Mornah, on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News.

He indicated that, the party has already started the process to sue the EC.

“We have just finished completing our affidavit and today [Thursday] morning, we will go and complete the processes. Hopefully at the end of today, we would have submitted the case to the court. We will ask the court to reinstate Dr. Mahama possibly as the next President,” he said.

On Monday, the Electoral Commission disqualified Dr. Edward Mahama and 12 other presidential aspirants from contesting in the December elections after failing to meet the necessary requirements.

In Dr. Mahama's case, the EC explained that two subscribers to his nominations, also subscribed for another presidential candidate, which is against the rules.

Some persons in the party, have blamed party executives for failing to ensure that the party met the necessary requirements.

A former PNC Member of Parliament for the Bolgatanga Constituency, David Apasara, earlier blamed Bernard Mornah for the disqualification, saying the latter was asleep in his office, during the filling of the nomination forms.

But Bernard Mornah in a rebuttal rubbished these claims, saying they are unfounded.

He asked Apasara to express his concerns using the appropriate procedures rather than resorting to the media.

“I welcome his criticisms but I would have thought that if he had such energy and drive and passion he would have channeled it in a more positive manner than the pessimism he is displaying.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

