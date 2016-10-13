Adwafo floods displace hundreds; NADMO begins damage assessment

Hundreds of residents of Adwafo near Sepaase in the Ashanti Region will have to look for alternative places to lay their heads following flooding of their homes on Wednesday.

Five hours of torrential rains caused a nearby river, River Dwahe, to overflow its banks and submerged their dwellings. The floods also blocked the only access road to the town.

People could not move in and out of Adwafo for work. School children also stay away from their classrooms.

At least twenty homes have been submerged.

No casualty was recorded but officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Atwima Nwabiagya District have begun assessing the extent and cost of damage to property.

Residents say they are overwhelmed by the floods that could have been prevented if city authorities had bordered the banks of River Dwahe.

They say small culverts constructed on the Sepaase-Adwafo road are too small to absorb the volume of water when it rains, forcing the area to flood during heavy downpours.

Repeated attempts to also get the Atwima Nwabiagya District Assembly to fix a bridge over the river have been unsuccessful.

Jimmy Douglas Donkor, a resident revealed that vehicles, including four-wheel drives, that attempted to cross the choppy floods got stuck.

But officials at the assembly remain tight-lipped over the issue. District Chief Executive, Nana Asare Bediako referred Nhyira FM to the District Engineer for reaction.

At least three vehicles, including a Toyota minibus, had their engines damaged after attempting to cross the flooded road.