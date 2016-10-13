Don't buy any drug promising HIV/AIDS cure - FDA warns

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) on Wednesday said it has not given any market authorisation for any medicine for the cure of HIV and AIDS.

A statement signed by Mr Hudu Mogtari, Chief Executive Officer of the FDA and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said “It has come to the attention of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), speculations in the media on the discovery of a medicine purported to cure HIV and AIDS.

It said the FDA is the only agency responsible for the approval and granting of marketing authorisation for the manufacture, importation, distribution and sale of medicines in Ghana. Any person who claims to have medicine for the cure of HIV and AIDS would need prior approval from the FDA before marketing such product.

The statement said before any approval is given; the medicine is taken through vigorous scientific scrutiny of its content, packaging information and documentation to ensure that the medicine is efficacious, quality and safe for consumption.

“The FDA wishes to state categorically that it has not approved any medicine for the cure of HIV and AIDS and therefore the…public is advised not to patronise any medicine for such claim since their safety, quality and efficacy cannot be guaranteed,” it said.

Meanwhile, the statement advised persons on Anti-Retro Viral Medications to continue with their medications and not allow themselves to be swayed by false and unsubstantiated claims.

“We further encourage the …public to provide information on persons in any activities that are likely to endanger public health and safety with respect to FDA’s mandate through any of the following contact numbers: 0244337235, 0299802932 or 0299802933.

“You may also reach us on our Toll Free line or text to the short code as follows:

Toll Free line: 0800-151-000 (free only on Vodafone and Airtel networks) Short Code: 4015 (Free on all networks excluding GLO),” the statement added.