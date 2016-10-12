Philips commits to prevention of cardiovascular disease

GNA Reporter

Accra, Oct. 12, GNA - Philips has partnered the World Heart Federation to deepen its commitment in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

A statement issued in Accra by Radhika Choksey, Philips Group Communications - Africa said the partnership is to help people better manage their heart health.

It said Philips' objectives are to encourage the public to take personal responsibility for leading heart-healthy lives and raise awareness about cardiovascular disease (CVD).

'Philips is dedicated to providing personalised, integrated cardiology solutions with a focus on prevention, diagnosis and treatment,' it added.

'Our new partnership with the World Heart Federation is an important element of our commitment to drive prevention of CVD by making clear the risk factors associated with CVD and to help people, including Ghanaians, make better choices and develop healthier habits for life,' Dr Carla Kriwet, Business Leader of Patient Care and Monitoring Solutions at Philips.

CVD is the leading cause of death worldwide, resulting in more than 17.5 million deaths in 2015 and accounts for more costs than any other chronic illness.

The statement said the picture was the same in Ghana as CVD accounts for 14.5 per cent of reported total deaths in Ghana as compared to 13.4 per cent from malaria.

'Yet, most CVD can be prevented by changing behaviours and eliminating risk factors,' it said.

The recent Future Health Index commissioned by Philips shows only 39 per cent of cardiology healthcare professionals believe their patients have the tools required to better manage their own heart health eff6ectively.

It said as a leader in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease, Philips believes that providing people with information to make healthier choices and establish healthier habits is key to ongoing healthy hearts.

It said as a result, Philips has launched myheartisunique.com, an online educational hub designed to drive awareness of preventing CVD through healthy living.

The hub would feature interviews; questions for patients to ask their cardiologist; information on living with CVD including early warning signs; and lifestyle-related content such as exercise tips and heart-healthy recipes.

It said Philips also has innovations that could help clinicians treat cardiovascular disease by speeding detection, diagnosis and treatment, driving more effective recovery and home care.

GNA