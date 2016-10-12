Guinness Ghana launches water blueprint

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Oct. 12, GNA - Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) has launched its Water Blueprint, a document detailing the company's strategy towards water resource management.

The project is part of the company's focus on building thriving communities through various means.

Mr Gabriel Opoku-Asare, Corporate Relations Director of GGBL, speaking at the launch said it is the company's strategic plan to improve water efficiencies and support efforts to achieve what set out in the National Corporate Social Responsibility Policy (CSR) in relation to water resource management is set out in the Water Blueprint.

He said as indicated in the recently launched National CSR Policy, the focus of any sustainability programme should encompass poverty eradication, employment, sustainable agriculture, health, gender equality, sustainable use and management of natural resources among others.

He said as part of the project, the company would focus on four thematic areas: Advocacy, Sustainable Sourcing of Raw Materials, Ensuring Efficient Production and Building thriving Communities.

He said the project is to ensure the advocacy for water management, safe water practices in all communities, they source its raw materials.

He said per the programme, the company would also reduce the use of water in its production process at the factory.

Mr Opoku-Asare said this was another phase of the sustainability story and urged stakeholders to join them make it happen as they have done before with the Water of Life programme.

Madam Cecilia Coonan, the Global Communications Manager for Diageo Plc, the parent company of GGBL, said water is an essential ingredient of all its brands, 90 per cent of beer and 60 per cent of spirits was water.

She said water is also important for growing its raw materials; in the production process and in the manufacture of its packaging; and its efficient management was of the utmost importance for their local communities.

'Our sustainability and responsibility targets for 2020 focus on the areas that are most material to our business and our main priorities are: building strong communities; environmental performance, particularly water and carbon and promoting the responsible enjoyment of alcohol,' she added.

She said these targets fulfill 12 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals including partnerships.

The Global Water Blueprint provided more detail on their strategy to support the delivery of the water-related 2020 Sustainability and Responsibility targets.

Mr Donnan Tay, the Director of Water, Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing said Ghana is endowed with many water resources but they are at risk of depletion and degradation due to natural and human factors.

He said these includes the wanton depletion of the country's forest cover, illegal mining, inappropriate solid and liquid waste disposal and other destructive practices which are inimical to a healthy environment required for our well-being.

The Director of Water said any strategic approach, therefore, to manage the water resources, is commendable and welcomed.

Mr Seth Appiah-Kubi, National Director Arocha Ghana Limited commended GGBL for supporting and committing private sector initiative as well as investing in watersheds intervention.

He said the brand to continue to thrive our streams, river and taps must remain to flow,' he said.

He said the Water blueprint clearly has the potential to be industry's model of social and environmentally conscious and responsive business intervention.

