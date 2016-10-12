African Women lawyers train media practitioners on Electoral Laws

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Oct 12, GNA - The African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA) has trained media practitioners in the Northern Region on Electoral Laws and Ethical Guidelines on Elections Reporting, aimed at ensuring responsible media coverage of the December Polls.

The training, held in Tamale, with funding from STAR-Ghana, was also to prepare the media practitioners to be on top of issues.

Ms Edna Kuma, the Executive Director of AWLA, who made presentations at the training, urged media practitioners to remain impartial in their reportage by separating facts from comments.

Ms Kuma also advised them to encourage citizens to participate in the electoral process.

Mr Caesar Abagali, the Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists' Association, called on the media to ensure accurate and equal reportage of the activities of all political parties to promote the country's democracy.

GNA