NGO to reward tertiary students for community projects

Accra, Oct.12, GNA - Osei-Kusi Foundation (OKF), a non-governmental organisation in Accra is inviting applications from tertiary students in Ghana to participate in its 2017 Community Service Award (CSA).

The award, which was launched last month, is aimed at providing financial support to students to help them undertake developmental projects in their communities.

A statement signed by Mrs Kakra Benefo Asante, the Vice President of the Organisation and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, participants in the 2017 CSA would be required to form a team of three to five students with a name.

"They are also required to identify a disadvantaged community in Ghana and present a proposal with an action plan on developing young people in that community through results-oriented researches", the statement indicated.

It said the participants would undertake voluntary services such as teaching in deprived schools, cleaning hospitals, or engaging in any other voluntary work in a community of their choice all of which would contribute to their chances of meeting the criteria for selection to the next stage of the competition.

Seven teams, selected amongst the applicants would be shortlisted for business training exercises to equip them for their community projects.

Dr Kofi Osei-Kusi, the Executive President of OKF indicated that, one amongst the seven teams would finally be selected by a panel of judges, after a face-to-face presentation on their project proposals.

"The team which would emerge winner in the competition would take home GH¢10,000.00 grant out of which GH¢7,000.00 would be allocated to the implementation of their community project," he said.

"The participants would share the remaining GH¢3,000.00", Dr Osei-Kusi added.

The award is financed by OKF and Selfless4Africa, a non-profit organisation based in the United States.

Interested persons of the 2017 CSA should download application forms from www.oseikusifoundation.org. GNA