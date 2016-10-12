Mondelez International sends employees to Ghana

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Oct. 12, GNA - Fifteen employees of MondelÄ“z International, from 11 countries around the world are participating in the 'Joy Ambassadors Programme' to learn and serve in cocoa-farming communities in Ghana.

During the two-week skills exchange programme, the employees would hear directly from farmers the challenges and opportunities in securing a sustainable cocoa supply, while sharing their diverse business skills.

Mrs Yaa Peprah Amekudzi, the Country Lead, MondelÄ“z International's Cocoa Life Programme speaking at an orientation session in Accra, for the volunteers said the Ambassadors would visit three communities in the Sekyere-East District of the Ashanti Region, where they operate.

She said the volunteers would work alongside cocoa farmers, sharing business skills and understanding the challenges the farmers face.

'And through their service, they will help accelerate the impact Cocoa Life is making,' she said.

She said the programme in its third year would give Cocoa Life communities a boost by tapping the talents of some of the most passionate and brightest employees of the company.

She said the programme was part of their call for well-being, which focuses on fueling growth and making a positive impact for future generations.

She said the Ambassadors would help train cooperative and community leaders on developing their business management skills to assist enhance cooperatives' participation, collaboration and engagement.

The Country Lead said the programme is being funded by MondelÄ“z International with Volunteer Service Overseas (VSO) as implementing partner.

She said the company through its operation in the country has distributed 500 spraying equipment to households with 500 yet to be distributed soon.

Mrs Amekudzi said they have also provided households with improved food security and nutrition through the cultivation of food crops.

'We have also established a 100 plus women-led enterprise groups in the communities we operate,' she added.

She said plans are advance to roll-out a mobile clinic in the communities in the coming year to provide health care delivery to the people.

She said MondelÄ“z International is committed to ensuring a sustainable cocoa supply chain by implementing programmes on the ground, notably Cocoa Life.

The 2016 Joy Ambassadors offer a wide range of skills, from research and development, marketing, manufacturing to finance and law.

Mr Sanjay Awasthi, the Country Director, VSO commended Management of MondelÄ“z International for putting the together that would impact on these communities.

He said VSO brand has been organising activities in the areas of governance and active citizenship, tackling education needs inclusively and secured livelihoods.

The Ambassadors were oriented on the Ghanaian culture, values, and belief systems, health, safety and security in the communities, they would engage with.

The 2016 Class of MondelÄ“z International's Joy Ambassadors are: Flavio Ackel, Marketing Innovation Manager — Brazil, Carina Mara de Aguiar, Revenue and Planning Manager — Brazil, Jerry Anderson, Information Systems Global Solution Owner and Consumer Insights— United Kingdom.

The rest are Nuria Antoja, Marketing Manager, Chocolate — Spain, Shomit Azad, Senior Counsel — Australia, Alice Bertholin Rice, Employee Relations Lead — United States and Valerie Breitholle, Section Manager, Research and Development — United States.

Others are Jean-Baptiste Darnault, Procurement Lead, Biscuits — France, Tara Hieminga, Senior Manager Shopper Marketing and Merchandising — Canada, Ramesh Chander Kataria, Plant Lead, Integrated Supply Chain, Chocolate — India, Ashley Mbanga, Finance Analyst, Sales — South Africa, Bryony McComb, Innovation Manager, Global Chocolate — South Africa, Funlola Pearce, Finance Director and Commercial Controller — Nigeria, Kaori Shimode, Associate Director, Sales — Japan and Nick Wright, Talent and Organizational Effectiveness Manager — United Kingdom. GNA