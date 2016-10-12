SADA facilitates formation of social protection structures

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Oct. 12, GNA - The Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) has begun facilitating the formation of regional, district and community social protection structures to ensure effective targeting and delivery of the Government's social interventions.

The formation of the structures forms part of the piloting of SADA's social protection project in 20 districts to strengthen the implementation and management of social protection initiatives.

The pilot project would end next year.

Mr David Sulley, the Coordinator of Social Development and Gender at SADA, who made a presentation on the Project at a regional and district sensitisation forum in Tamale, underscored the need for all stakeholders to work to ensure its success.

The participants were drawn from the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development in the beneficiary districts, including East Gonja, Tolon, Mamprugu-Moaduri.

They were educated on their roles and responsibilities towards making the project

a success.

Mr Sulley said SADA was developing a social protection digital portal, which would contain detailed information on what was being done regarding social protection in all districts within its (SADA) zone.

Mr Mohammed Alhassan Adam, the Tolon District Coordinating Director, urged beneficiary districts to take the project seriously as it had the potential to enhance the implementation of social protection initiatives.

