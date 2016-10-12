Court adjourns Afoko trial to November 1

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA - The Accra High Court hearing the case involving, Gregory Afoko, who is alleged to have murdered Mr Adams Mahama, the former New Patriotic Party Chairman of the Upper East Region, on Tuesday adjourned the case.

The case was adjourned on the instance of the absence of a member of the jury and the interpreter.

When the case was called on Tuesday the prosecution notified the court that its witness was ready in court to continue with her evidence.

However the case could not be heard because the court was informed that a member of the jury was indisposed and the interpreter absent.

The defence counsel also informed the court that their client was ill and needed urgent medical attention.

The court later ordered the medical director of the prisons to refer the accused person to the nearest medical facility for assessment.

The case has since been adjourned to November 1.

At the last sitting the prosecution opened its case with the first prosecution witness in the person of Mrs Zainabu Adams, the wife of the late Mahama.

Afoko, a farmer, is being held on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder of the late Mahama.

It is alleged that he carried out the act with one Alandgi Asake who is on the run.

A third accomplice, Musa Issa, was granted bail after the Attorney-General advised that there was not enough evidence to charge him.

Afoko has pleaded not guilty.

On February 23, an Accra District Court committed Afoko to stand trial at the High Court to answer to the charges against him.

The State during the committal proceedings tendered 17 exhibits in respect of the trial.

The exhibits include Afoko's caution and charge statements as well as a post mortem report of the deceased conducted on November 25, last year by Dr Lawrence Edusei; a medical report on the deceased wife who also sustained injuries in her bid to assist the deceased when the incident occurred.

Other exhibits are a gallon containing the alleged residue of acid found at the crime scene, a cup believed to have been used by the assailants in pouring the acid on to the deceased, the deceased's pair of shoes and attire and a piece of carpet in the deceased car.

The rest were various reports from the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA), a pair of blue black track suit belonging to Afoko and photographs of the crime scene.

Prosecution said the deceased was a contractor who lived at Bolgatanga SSNIT Flats.

According to Mr Amponsah, Afoko also lived in Bolgatanga and he was the younger brother of Mr Paul Afoko, suspended National Chairman of the NPP.

The State said the accused is also a party activist, and was close to the deceased.

On May 20, last year, the deceased left his house for his construction site in his pick-up truck with registration number NR 761-14.

The Chief State Attorney said the deceased returned to the house in the night and at his entrance, two men signaled him to roll down the window of his car.

The deceased obliged and the two men poured acid on him and fled on a motorbike.

Mr Amponsah said Mr Mahama shouted for help and his wife, Hajia Zenabu Adams went to his aid.

He said Mrs Adams also sustained burns on her chest and breast in her bid to assist the victim.

GNA