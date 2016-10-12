Krutiase to benefit from 'teachers' community' concept

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Krutiase (E/R), Oct. 12, GNA - The Krutiase community in the Okere Constituency of the Eastern Region, would be provided with a four-unit teacher's unit bungalow to accommodate teachers in the area by the close of the year.

Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere in line with his teacher's community concept, to improve the welfare of teachers and the standards of education, is rehabilitating an abandoned teacher's bungalow in the community.

The bungalow which is at the roofing level, was initially started by a donor grant in 2008 and has since been abandoned, a situation that leaves teachers in the area to trek eight kilometres each day to and from school.

The Krutiase community has a complete basic education facility from kindergarten to junior high school and serves four other communities, however all the teachers live outside the community and find it difficult to come to school during the rains as vehicles ply the road only on market days.

This came to light when the MP toured parts of his constituency to inspect kindergarten projects being provided in some communities in the constituency.

Mr Botwe, who believes that the welfare of teachers especially in the area of decent accommodation has a huge impact on education., has embarked on the project from his share of the MP's common fund.

So far he has, with the support of the chiefs provided Dawu, Awukugua, Apirede and Abiriw with four-unit bungalows in the towns in addition to the provision of scholarship in the children in the communities.

The other communities are Otareso, Abenawia and Atwetwede where he also dialogued with parents, community and opinion leaders on the need to be interested in their wards education by ensuring that they stayed in school.

Mr Samuel Owusu, the head teacher of the Krutiase basic school thanked the MP for his concern to provide the teachers with accommodation adding, it would be a motivation to the teachers who have to travel daily to and from school.

