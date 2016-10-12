Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Social News | 12 October 2016 23:00 CET

Robber weeps as he goes to jail for 18 years

By GNA

Accra Oct. 12, GNA - A driver's mate who snatched a lady's bag and mobile phone after stabbing her in the right palm has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Kwasi Amponsah aka John Darkwah pleaded guilty to causing harm and robbery.

The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh convicted him and sentenced Amponsah to five years on the charge of causing harm and 18 years on the charge of robbery.

The sentences would run concurrently.
Amponsah 25 broke down in tears when the sentences were handed down.

Prosecuting Chief Superintendent of Police Duuti Tuaruka said the complainant was Madam Millicent Densu, resident of Jerusalem, near New Weija, Accra.

On October 8, the complainant went to church and returned home at about 11:20pm. While knocking at the gate to her residence, Amponsah attacked her and stabbed her in the right palm with a sharp knife.

Amponsah, prosecution said, took away the complainant's bag containing her clothes, bible and perfume and made away with her Infinix Mobile phone.

Prosecution said the complainant who bled as result of the act was rescued by some witnesses who also managed to chase Amponsah.

While escaping, Amponsah threw away the mobile phone into a gutter and he was arrested with the handbag.

GNA

Social News

Life is like a telephone,you will never known when its going to ring.
By: Bawua,Antwerpen-Belg
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img