Robber weeps as he goes to jail for 18 years

Accra Oct. 12, GNA - A driver's mate who snatched a lady's bag and mobile phone after stabbing her in the right palm has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Kwasi Amponsah aka John Darkwah pleaded guilty to causing harm and robbery.

The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh convicted him and sentenced Amponsah to five years on the charge of causing harm and 18 years on the charge of robbery.

The sentences would run concurrently.

Amponsah 25 broke down in tears when the sentences were handed down.

Prosecuting Chief Superintendent of Police Duuti Tuaruka said the complainant was Madam Millicent Densu, resident of Jerusalem, near New Weija, Accra.

On October 8, the complainant went to church and returned home at about 11:20pm. While knocking at the gate to her residence, Amponsah attacked her and stabbed her in the right palm with a sharp knife.

Amponsah, prosecution said, took away the complainant's bag containing her clothes, bible and perfume and made away with her Infinix Mobile phone.

Prosecution said the complainant who bled as result of the act was rescued by some witnesses who also managed to chase Amponsah.

While escaping, Amponsah threw away the mobile phone into a gutter and he was arrested with the handbag.

