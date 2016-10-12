Langma community gets new health post

By Patience Gbeze, GNA

Accra, Oct. 12, GNA - Mr Bright K. Demordzi, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor/Ngleshie Amanfro, has handover a GHâ‚µ90,000.00 Community Health Post to the Langma community in the Ga South Municipality in Accra.

The fully furnished health post would be manned by health officials from the Ga South Health Directorate and would relieved the community members of trekking so many miles to Kokrobite, the nearby village, to access health facility.

Mr Demordzi, at the handing over ceremony said, when he first went to Langma in 2012 to campaign for votes, he saw that health officials attend to the people under trees, and that motivated him to put up the building for them to alleviate their sufferings during raining season.

He said initially they were facing problems with land acquisition but because they were determined to alleviate the sufferings of the people, especially women and children they pursuit their dream to the conclusion.

Mr Demordzi said reduction in infant mortality, increase in school enrollment, ICT and good access to road network were his focus for the constituency and promised to continue to develop the area when retained as the MP for the constituency.

He announced that he built a similar health post at Aplaku through the help of the Ga Municipal Assembly and the one in Tuba is on-going.

He urged the people to retain the National Democratic Congress in power by voting massively for President John Dramani Mahama and he as MP to continue the good work.

'I personally lobbied the Minister of Health to allocate a polyclinic at Kokrobite because looking at our population in the constituency we deserve a district hospital or a polyclinic,' he said.

He expressed gratitude to the President for considering Bortianor/Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency among the five polyclinics allocated to the Greater Accra Region.

'The bore hole that I dug for the health post will be mechanised to facilitate work of the officials and the patients. The government had also awarded a contract whereby a pipe will be laid from Tuba through Kokrobite to Langma to solve your water problems during the dry season,' he added.

Dr Davis Teye, Municipal Director of Health, expressed gratitude to the MP for his gesture, which he said would promote good health within Langma community and its environs.

He announced that a health officer had already been posted to the community to man the health post and urged the people to patronise the facility to address their health problems.

He said Municipal Health Directorate would continue to put in policies and infrastructure in place to promote good health as well as spread the gesture.

'I will appeal to you to retain Mr Demordzi come December 7, so that he will continue bringing development to the area,' he said.

Dr Catherine Deynu, Deputy National Women's Organiser of the NDC, commended the MP for the bold steps to improve the health status of his constituents.

She urged the people to regularly check their health status and avoid self- medication to ensure a healthy nation.

She also urged the electorate to vote for the NDC and the MP because he has proven that he has the well-being of the people within the Constituency at heart.

Nii Buernortey Baako I, Mantse of Langma, commended the MP for his charismatic and hard work since he assumed office as the MP for the constituency.

'We have had MPs in this constituency before but this is the only time we are seeing massive development in the constituency and it was through Mr Demordzi's efforts, zeal and commitment to serve his people that has achieve that positive results in the constituency, 'he added.

He, therefore, urged the people to support the MP come December 7, to ensure a sounding victory for him and the NDC government so that they would continue their development projects across the country.

After the official handing over, doctors and other medical officers led by Dr Deynu and Dr Winfred Kuwornu from Cocoa Clinic organised free screening exercise for the people. GNA