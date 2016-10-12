Glo Launches Nigeria's 1st 4G/LTE Nationwide Network

Consistent with its pioneering milestones in Nigeria's telecommunication industry, Globacom, the mother company of Glo Mobile Ghana, has rolled out the country's first world-class nationwide mobile 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) network. The launch followed a successful multi-dimensional test-run of the advanced network.

Following this development, telecom subscribers in several parts of key cities in the country’s economic nerve centre, Lagos, and other strategic and populous cities such as Port Harcourt in Rivers State, Abuja in the Federal Capital City, Jos in Plateau State, Warri in Delta State, Eket in Akwa Ibom State, Benin City in Edo State, Yola in Adamawa State and Zaria in Kaduna State can immediately connect to Glo 4G LTE network.

Roll-out to other major cities of the country will happen in quick succession in the days ahead.

According to a statement from the company, the Glo 4G LTE, which is Nigeria's first nationwide network implementation, is offering instant efficient broadband internet to millions of Nigerians at speeds that are several times faster than the 3G network, enabling subscribers to download ultra high definition videos in seconds.

This major milestone will enable Globacom to offer its subscribers data intensive applications, and will particularly be great news to individuals who consume huge volumes of data, as well as government and corporate organisations like banks, oil and gas companies, academic institutions and health institutions, which rely exclusively on seamless data transfer for their operations.

"We are pleased to once again play a leading role in empowering Nigerians with world class data services, helping to close the digital divide. In the last one and a half years, the people of this great country have spoken repeatedly by making Globacom the largest data network in new subscriptions. The best we can do for our people who believe in us and made us their number one data network is to give them the best technology. What we are offering is the new speed of life,” said Kamaldeen Shonibare, Head, Corporate Sales at Globacom.

With the launch of 4G/LTE services, Globacom has unveiled a wide range of hard-to-beat 4G data bundle offers to enable all categories of subscribers to have access to the revolutionary products and services. The benefits include free access to thousands of music, videos and movies on demand. For instance, for only N500 (about GHc 4), subscribers will get a whopping 1.6GB of data, while N1000 (about GHc 8) will give them 3.2GB data. Other exciting offers include 7.5GB for N2000 (about GHc 16), 10GB for N2,500 (about GHc 20), 18GB for N4000 (about GHc 32) and 24GB for N5000 (about GHc 40). The data plans range from N50 to N18,000 to suit every pocket.

Globacom is also offering a brand new 4G LTE router which gives access to Ultra High Speed Internet and landline, with free SIM, 60Gb of shareable data valid for a month and free world-class content for a one-off fee of N31,000 (about GHc 250). For those who prefer MiFi, Globacom is bundling its 4G MiFi with free SIM, 60Gb of shareable data valid for one month and free world-class content for a one-off fee of N25,000 (about GHc 200).

Shonibare said the Glo 4G LTE services would make life more interesting, comfortable and enjoyable for Nigerians as the advanced technology would touch all aspects of life from education to agriculture and medical care.

“Our subscribers today already enjoy downloading music, video and movie contents and streaming contents on their phones and other devices. But the new Glo 4G LTE network offers subscribers a significantly improved experience. The video and voice quality in video calls on different applications like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber etc is a lot clearer while the picture quality is excellent and the transmission is faster,” he said.

He said the technology will enable Globacom to empower most of the over 150 million telecom subscribers in Nigeria to have access to the internet at a much faster speed, enjoy ultra high definition video without buffering and utilize other high intensive data applications with ease.

He described Globacom as the digital network for both the present and future generations. “We're the next generation network, the grandmasters of data. That is why we have taken the lead in providing 4G LTE nationwide with mobility for Nigerians. We want them to experience the power of real time mobile broadband technology at the most affordable rates," he said.