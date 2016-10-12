

By Maxwell Ofori

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) could not be trusted, as a result of some lies he (Nana Addo) had peddled in the country.

Addressing the media in Accra yesterday, as part of its series of press conferences dubbed ‘Setting the Record Straight’, Fifi Fiave Kwetey, Transport Minister, noted that over years, the flagbearer of the opposition NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the party as a whole, had lied severally, over issues of national interest.

According to him, “Ghana cannot Trust Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP, because of their woeful track record and discredited performance and promises.”

He continued that Ghana is entering a period of accelerated economic growth, development, and job opportunities, from 2017.

Fifi Kwetey added that ‘lying’ and ‘distorting’ the truth was an integral part of the NPP's DNA – the DNA of Nana Addo and Bawumia.

“The NPP candidate (Nana ADDO) lied on Dec 9, 2014, that the cost of the Kasoa interchange had been inflated. His own party's Ranking Member for Roads and Transport, Hon Kofi OwusuAduomi, was compelled to set the records straight – an indication that he is so desperate that he will rather lie than verify the facts,” he added.

“Their other desperate lie has been that agriculture grew by 0.04% when Fifi Kwetey was in charge of Food and Agriculture Ministry,” he disclosed

Fifi further continued that it was shocking that the NPP was still persisting with ‘this’ outrageous claim, several months after the Ghana Statistical Service had released the 2015 figures that show that the Agric sector grew by 2.5%, which was far higher than the negative 1.7% the country saw in 2007, under the NPP.”

He noted that Nana Addo has repeatedly lied in his utter desperation for power – but at least, he had, to date, not been known to have lied under oath, citing that Bawumia had that record.

“He swore on the holy Koran and lied blatantly, and in the process, not only dishonored Allah, but also committed perjury. This happened at the Supreme Court when in his sworn affidavit, and later under cross examination, Dr. Bawumia asserted that he and his team had submitted documentary evidence in respect of 11,842 polling stations.

“This claim was established to be a blatant lie when the lordships of the Supreme Court ordered KPMG, an independent professional outfit, to do a recount to determine the number of polling stations.”

He added, whereas the NPP made ‘grandiose promises’ and failed woefully to deliver, NDC quietly went about its work and delivered far, far, more on all levels.

“Whereas NPP has a proven history of hypocrisy, dating from as far back as before independence, the NDC, though not perfect, endeavours, as much as possible, to be consistent.

“Whereas NPP is being by a candidate and running mate that have a history of persistent lies and distortions, and will say anything for power, the NDC is being led by President Mahama, a candidate who makes every effort to tell the people the real truth concerning our economy and our country, and continues to follow the illustrious example of the quiet, but high, achieving former leaders like Kwame Nkrumah, Jerry Rawlings and John Mills.

“We do not even want to repeat their comparatively poor performance, as far the economy is concerned – having had access to 11 times more revenues and grants than the previous NDC, and 4.3 times more loans than the NDC1, and still failing to match the achievements of the previous NDC, let alone the greater performance of the current NDC.

“Yet, when you hear the NPP making promises about the economy, you will wonder whether this is the same group that recorded the highest budget overrun in our history, left our reserves at $1.8bn, had to sell Ghana telecom just to stay afloat, failed in eight years to bring inflation into single digit, left arrears in excess of 4 billion cedis, and the same group that condemned loans in opposition, but went chasing $1bn in a hairdressing saloon.”

“Ghana can trust John Mahama and his NDC because of a proven track record of tangible achievements, capacity to navigate the country through turbulent storms, and the initiation of transformation across many sectors…” he remarked.