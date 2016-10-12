Online Transport Company Taxify Set To Launch In Accra, Ghana

Online transport technology company, Taxify, is set to begin operations in Accra, Ghana on October 14th this year. The Taxify app will allow customers to use their smartphones to request trips from the nearest Taxify driver, who will use GPS to locate the customer, then take the customer to his/her destination.

With competitive rates and reliability, Taxify is set to be your go-to online transportation app upon its launch.

Speaking to the City Manager Theophilus Nana Ofori Brown, he stated that Taxify’s focus is to provide drivers with better revenue per ride and at the same time keeping them happy with earnings and support they provide, which ultimately leads to a better service for clients. He added that, “both public and private taxi drivers are open to join our network of over 700,000 riders and drivers.”

In Africa, Taxify currently operates in Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa and Nairobi in Kenya with plans of also launching in Nigeria soon.

Taxify users should sign up with promo code ''HelloGhana'' to unlock 3 free rides worth 15ghs each upon launch.

ABOUT TAXIFY

Taxify is an Estonian transport technology company, operating in over 15 countries. The team includes many ex-Skypers and has received 1.5 million euros of venture capital investments. Taxify has over 10,000 drivers and is used for hundreds of thousands of rides every month. They have a 15-20% monthly growth rate. Founded by Markus Villig at the age of 19 in Tallinn, Estonia in 2013, Taxify is building the future of city transport. Instead of waiting for an inconvenient bus or getting ripped off by taxis, Taxify aims to bring reliable on-demand transport to the masses as well as treating drivers better, so they treat customers better.