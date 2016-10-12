Launch of the Expansion of the Business Coalition Against Corruption (BCAC)

The British High Commissioner, Brian Olley hosted a reception on 4 October at his Residence in Yaounde to launch the expansion of the Business Coalition Against Corruption (BCAC) to include in future British, Canadian, Italian, French and US companies in Cameroon.

The reception was in the presence of Mr. Neil Wigan, the Director of Africa, Foreign and Commonwealth Office, London. Guests attending the reception included the Minister for Public Contracts His Excellency Abba Sadou, the Minister for Communications His Excellency Issa Tchiroma Bakary the Supreme State Audit Minister Mme Mbah Acha, the Ambassadors and High Commissioners from the BCAC member countries, other Heads of Diplomatic Missions, the President of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, (CONAC), the Secretary General of National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF) the Director General of Taxation, representatives from Transparency International Cameroon, senior business executives from over 35 companies both international and Cameroonian, and the media.

Speaking at the reception, the current Chairman of the BCAC, Mr. Raph Manyi who is also Country Representative of Dana Petroleum, and Mr Kimani Mwaura, Managing Director of Diageo/Guinness Cameroun S.A. described the objectives and achievements of the BCAC so far, and highlighted how the Coalition helps member companies develop the skills needed to address corruption in the context of business. He encouraged the new companies engaged through the expansion process to actively support the BCAC initiative in the months and years to come with the aim of sharing and developing better governance, compliance and anti-corruption measures.

Earlier during the day, the BCAC held a workshop at the Hilton Hotel with the support of the Managing Director of Hilton Cameroon, Mr. Jean-Francois Nogue that brought together company chief executives and compliance managers during which information on activities of the Coalition was shared and best practices propagated. Speakers at the event included Mr. Joel Nana Kontchou, CEO of ENEO/Actis and Mr. Kimani Mwaura, Managing Director of DIAGEO/Guinness Cameroun S.A. – two CEOs of pioneering members of the BCAC. Both chief executives shared their experience on working to eliminate corruption in their businesses through rigorous and well-adapted compliance procedures.