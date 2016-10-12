John Sterling Launches Bid For KEEA Seat With Mammoth Rally

Progressive Peoples Party candidate for the Komenda Edina Aguafo Abrem (KEEA) John has launched his bid for parliament in Agona Abrem.

In his speech John Sterling called on the masses who defied the heavy downpour to grace the rally to reject the NDC and the NPP in the December 7 elections and vote for Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom and himself.

‘’You have a sitting MP (here) not so; you have also had MPs in the past can you point to anything they have done for you in the past 8 years? I am urging you that this year let’s resolve not waste our votes on those two so let’s vote against Nana Ato Arthur as MP and President Mahama as president and give our votes to John Sterling and Dr Nduom’’.

I AM THE PRESIDENT OF KEEA

Speaking at the rally Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom who is contesting for president on the ticket of the PPP asked the people to look closely at what he and his company have done for the people of KEEA and Ghana in general and vote accordingly.

He thus, said as far he is concerned he is the president of KEEA noting that what he has done as an individual surpasses the achievements of the NDC government.

‘’Look in 2012 you gave your votes to Nana Ato Arthur and he failed, so take your votes and give it to John Sterling. Again you gave your votes to John Dramani Mahama he didn’t perform so take your votes and give it to Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom’’.

‘’If there are other presidents anywhere in Ghana I know but as far as for KEEA is concerned I am the president of KEEA’’.

I WAS NDC, BUT I WILL NOW VOTE FOR NDUOM AND PPP

At the rally Iddrisu Abdullai who confesses to be an ardent member of the NDC openly declared to the crowd gathered that he has switched allegiance to the Progressive Peoples Party due president Mahama bad governance.

He declared his unflinching support for the PPP and Dr Nduom in this year’s election.

‘’I was a strong member of the NDC in the KEEA constituency and you all know me. But due to the bad governance of president Mahama and the wonderful works of Dr Nduom I am telling

(all) here to join me vote for Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom’’

Other party bigwigs who graced the occasion were Mrs Yvonne Nduom, Devine Nkrumah the party’s National Youth Coordinator as well as other regional officers.