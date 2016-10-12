NDC confident of winning two seats in Obuasi

The National Democratic Congress says it is confident of annexing the two parliamentary seats for Obuasi because its candidates for the December polls are credible.

Ashanti Regional Minister, John Alexander Ackon, and Municipal Chief Executive, Richard Ofori Boadi, first have to deal with concerns about revival of the Obuasi Mine.

The two seats are currently held by the New Patriotic Party.

The NDC launched its campaign for the two constituencies, with Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, in attendance.

He urged Ghanaians to vote to retain the party in power.

Candidate for Obuasi West, John Alexander Ackon, believes he and his MCE colleague present a strong challenge to capture the seats from the opponents.

“For us, at this level; we have very good strengths individually and I think that we stand tall in trying to annex the seats. Development, personality, delivery, caliber of person will going to get you and get the seats", he explained.

Mr. Ofori-Boadi who is eyeing the Obuasi East seat endorses Mr. Ackon’s assessment.

He promises what he says will be a surprise package for his opponents, promising to to use his share of the Common Fund to nurture entrepreneurs.

"As Chief Executive, I have seen how my MPS use their Common Fund and I intend to create out of the MP's share of the Common Fund a hundred and 60 entrepreneurs in 4-years”.

For Mr. Ofori Boadi, he has the urge over his opponents.

And you know that out of all the people who are contesting with me, none of them can be expressive as my good self; none of them have good verbiage as my good self and none of them can articulate the position of Obuasi than my good self. Obuasi is looking for quality"

The two however have big hurdles to clear as concerns of voters about reviving the Obuasi Mine which laid off over 6,000 workers.

Messrs Ackon and Ofori-Boadi admit it is an issue for the election campaign.