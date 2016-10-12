Journalists Receive Capacity Building In Scientific Reporting

In view of global issues relating to science, technology and innovation, and their effects on humans and the environment, there has been the need for progressive actions to be taken by the stakeholders involved, especially in Africa.

A critical issue that has gained global attention is climate change. This has affected the environment, agriculture, seasons, and to a large extent livelihoods, globally.

It is in this vein that the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has organized a 3-day workshop from October 10 to October 12, 2016 at the headquarters of ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, on issues of Science, Technology and Innovation for journalists, scientists, and researchers bringing them together to exchange new and emerging science communication methods and approaches, to identify challenges to science communication and also identify more effective science reporting for further planning.

Specifically, the workshop aims at helping reporters and writers produce accurate and informative stories about developments in science, technology, medicine and the environment.

There were series of presentations by scientists and researchers including the Head of Division of Science, Technology and Innovation of ECOWAS, Dr. Roland Kouakou; Prof Danjuma Gambo of the University of Maiduguri; Dr. Kiary Mohammed of the African Union Commission (AUC) Science program, and Prof Willie O. Siyanbola of the Center for Energy Research and Development (CERD), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

In a presentation on the Mass Media, Science and Africa’s Socio-economic Development, Prof Danjuma Gambo, disclosed that Science and Technology are the least covered by the media in Africa due to a number of factors.

These factors include the assumption that there is little audience because science and technology are regarded difficult to understand. And also the lack of critical mass of journalists with specialised science, technology and innovation expertise.

He mentioned other factors such as lack of communication flow between scientists and journalists which often leave the later poorly informed leading to scientific illiteracy.

Full and partial commercialisation of news agencies, where scientific coverages are expected to be paid for, is also a factor causing the least coverage of Science and technology, he said.

In breaking the above listed communications challenges, Prof. Danjuma Gambo said journalists must be proactive in their reportages; and also report from angles that are appealing and indicate development as these would draw the attention of the public.

He advised that journalists should stick to the important issues and avoid the controversial ones which usually results in the main issues being overlooked and ignored.

"Also very important in his regard is that the journalist must first be a professionally trained journalist with expertise or profound interest in science, technology and innovation," Prof Danjuma stated.

Prof. Willie. O Siyanbola, in a presentation on issues of financing scientific research and innovation in Africa, indicated that the active number of personnel in and the funding of research and development in Africa has not been encouraging enough.

For instance, in a report by African Innovation Outlook (AIO) in 2011, the availability of research and development (R&D) personnel in Ghana were 2,115 R&D with 636 researchers; reflecting a 30.1% of the R&D personnel. Meanwhile, Nigeria had 32,802 R&D personnel with 17,624; reflecting a 53.7% of research and development personnel.

As progressive options, Prof Siyanbola said African countries have to adopt and deploy a system of innovation approach as well as to design a workable framework and policy for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) engagements.

African counties need to also facilitate strategic partnerships, and to embark on infrastructure building and or expansion in terms of ICT, Energy, Transport, and others, Prof. Siyanbola stated.

The Commissioner, Education, Science and Culture of ECOWAS, Prof Hamidou Buly, in a closing remark commended the participants of the workshop for making time throughout the 3 days.

He reiterated ECOWAS commitment to share relevant opportunities with journalists to help in their reports on science, technology and innovation

“Feel free to come back with requests and activities which need backing from ECOWAS. We are here to help you,” Prof Buly stated.

He disclosed that ECOWAS would from next year introduce a television and radio service to help drive the development of the West African sub-region.