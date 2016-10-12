Statement: New Labour Party Endorses John Dramani Mahama

Over these past months and weeks, the public and we in the New Labour Party-NLP have had the opportunity to observe and evaluate the perspectives and agendas of the various candidates in the forthcoming elections.

We the members of the New Labour Party-NLP with assurance endorse the candidature of H. E. John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming election of President of the Republic of Ghana.

John Mahama, as president of the Republic of Ghana has shown leadership competence in offering solutions to nearly all problems in almost all sectors of the nation.

He has committed himself to making transformation a doing word instead of its traditional part of speech as a noun.

He has outstandingly excelled in the areas of servant leadership and good governance moral principles, values and demeanor.

As a servant leader, in his few years of working for the good people of Ghana, we have found John Mahama to be totally trustworthy and incorruptible even as he delivers on his promise of providing Ghanaians with;

Speedy and quality healthcare.

Access, affordable, and quality education.

Affordable housing

Access to quality drinkable water

Expansion of sustainable electricity/ power

A strong economy for growth and job creation

considerable investment and policy intervention for agric sector

Expansion of the transports, roads, communication sectors etc.

John Dramani Mahama’s well-known commitment to accountability in government has promoted an impression of openness ingeniousness in the area of government finances.

John Dramani Mahama’s honest, pragmatic, and hopeful insight into our nation's problems and needs, and his willingness to examine the issues and listen closely to Ghanaian's questions, problems and concerns, sets him far apart from the other candidates' expected techniques and talk. It is for this reason that we are writing today to express our unflinching and voluntary support for his campaign.

We also wish to inform him of our commitment and our intention to spread his word of “CHANGING LIVES; TRANSFORMING GHANA” to other electorates. We are also committed to espousing both the value of your policies and abilities and overwhelmingly vote for JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA in the upcoming elections.

Fellow Ghanaians and eligible voters if you want to see honest people in government, join us in supporting John Dramani Mahama for President 2016.

We are hoping for an overwhelming and resounding victory of John Dramani Mahama.

JM AYIKOO!!!!! JM MO NE Yↄ OO!! JM TOASO!!!!!!

LONG LIVE GHANA!! LONG LIVE NEW LABOUR PARTY!!! LONG LIVE THE PRESIDENCY OF JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA!!!

……………………………..

LISTOWELL NANA KUSI-POKU

(GENERAL SECRETARY)