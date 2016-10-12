Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Press Release | 12 October 2016 18:24 CET

Both NUGS Presidents Are Imposters - Ohene speaks

By Amoakohene Frank

I received with great shock the news on the needles clash between LUQMAN ABUBAKAR and JULIAN COBBINAH at TV3 premises.

It is a shame and a disappointment to student leadership for my good friends LUQMAN ABUBAKAR and JULIAN COBBINAH to struggle for power when *THERE HAS NOT BEEN ANY ELECTIONS TO GRANT THEM THE OFFICE THEY ARE FIRING GUNS OVER.*

I condemn without any reservations or what so ever their needles clash and attempts to bring the name of our union into disrepute.

I want to put on record that who ever transact with either of the two imposters do so at their own peril and call on state Security to deal with the two in order not to allow them to plunge this country into chaos.*

I finally call on all stakeholders of NUGS and the alumni to resolve the ongoing Crisis before anyone gets hurt.

Thank you.
Amoakohene Frank
NUGS Presidential Candidate
(0240166455)

Press Release

