Konadu Gives EC 24-Hour Ultimatum Or…



By Richard Kofi Attenkah

Following the disqualification of 12 presidential candidates who filed their nominations to contest the December 7 general elections by the Electoral Commission (EC), a number of the political parties affected by the decision, have threatened to drag the Commission to court.

The first party to declare its intentions to go to court is the Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings-led National Democratic Party (NDP), which has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the EC, to rescind its decision to disqualify its flagbearer and her running mate or face the full rigors of the law.

“Please, note that if these demands are not met forthwith and in any event within twenty-four (24) hours of this letter, we have our clients' further instructions to institute legal proceedings against you to compel you to meet the aforesaid demands without further notice or recourse to you”, the NDP fired.

In a four-page letter addressed to the Chairperson of the EC and signed by Ace Anan Ankomah of Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah, solicitors of the party, the NDP said it is convinced that the election body did not obey the laws regarding the registration process and, therefore, has acted illegally and unreasonably.

According to the letter, the EC has no power to disqualify the party's flagbearer because: “Although section 27 of the Representation of the People Act, 1992 (PNDCL 284) provides that before a person who registers twice may be disqualified from voting, there must have been a conviction for the offence, and then a term of imprisonment imposed before a disqualification can take effect”, the letter explained.

The PNDC law 284, section 27 states; “A person who… having applied to have that person's name included in a divisional register, without withdrawing the application, applies to have the name included in another divisional register… commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding five hundred penalty units or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years or both the fine and imprisonment, and is disqualified for a period of five years from the date of the expiration of the term of imprisonment, from being registered as a voter or voting at an election.”

From the ongoing, the letter continued, “one cannot be disqualified without it being preceded or run concurrently with a trial, conviction and imprisonment for an offence”.

Continuing further, section 43 of the PNDC law 284 (1) states; “The Commission shall keep a record of persons who by the operation of section 27, 28, 29 and 41 are disqualified from being registered as voters, voting at an election or becoming members of Parliament.

Section 43 of the PNDC law 284 (2) states; Where a person whose name is included in the register of a constituency is by the operation of section 27, 28, 29 and 41, disqualified from being registered as a voter, the Commission shall delete that person's name from the register”.

It pointed out that per the above laws, before a person is either entered unto the record under section 43 (1) or deleted from the register under section 43 (2), the EC should have evidence of the conviction and sentence required under section 27.

The NDP explained that as a party, it is not aware that the said Salifu Abdulai has been tried and convicted of the offence and sentenced to a term of imprisonment as indicated by the EC and has, therefore, called on the election body to provide the party with details of his conviction as enshrined in the sections 27 and 43 of the PNDC law 284.

The party specified that assuming that Salifu Abdulai, after registering in 2012, again did same in 2014, in a circumstance that breached the law, his status as a pre-existing voter from 2012, would have meant that his name could not be on the “Exclusion List” as the EC was alleging.

“This deletion, we reasonably expect, would be done with the supporting relevant entries, showing at the very least, the particulars of the conviction and sentence, the date of release from prison, and then the commencement and conclusion dates of the 5-year disqualification period.

“Indeed, we would argue that such a person is entitled to notice, as of right, of all the relevant entries in your register”, the party observed.

It would be recalled that the EC on Monday announced that it could not accept the nomination of Mrs. Konadu Agyeman Rawlings because the number of subscribers to her forms did not meet the requirement of Regulation 7(2) (b) of CI 94.

The EC further noted that one of her subscriber (Salifu Abdulai) was not a validly registered voter and illegally registered twice and as a result he was on its “Exclusive List” of multiple voters.