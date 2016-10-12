The Editor of the New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako Jnr has exposed the disqualified flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC) for stealing ideas from the manifesto of the largest opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Elephant family on Sunday October 9, launched its manifesto which it says will restore hope to Ghanaians at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

The event saw various speakers including the Flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo, his running mate, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and other leading members speak about policies that will be implemented in the NPP government when elected into power.

The APC, shortly after the launch of the manifesto released a statement threatening to sue the party for plagiarizing its manifesto.

The statement signed by APC General Secretary, Razak Kojo Opoku, said the NPP 2016 manifesto were full of ideas already put out by the APC.

Deputy Communications Minister, Hon. Felix Kwakye Ofosu commenting on the matter stated that the NPP which claims to be the government in waiting, has unfairly treated Ghanaians by serving the public with stolen ideas from the APC.

“I listened to Hassan Ayariga when he presented the APC manifesto about four days ago. If you compare what he put out and what the NPP presented yesterday, some of the portions are the same…word for word, and I'm not talking about ideas here which wouldn't have been a big deal, but if you compare the two documents, you'll realize that the NPP has plagiarized the APC manifesto. This is not the way the NPP should treat Ghanaians and the party owes Ghanaians an explanation as to why it has presented a document already put of by Hassan Ayariga.

“Currently, if one is discussing the NPP manifesto, the person is not even sure if he's not rather discussing the APC manifesto because there are no differences between the two documents. The APC launched its manifesto about three days before the NPP did theirs so the NPP should explain how most of the contents are the same as the APC's.”

Kwakye Ofosu added: “Where the NPP said Teachers, Nurses, Ghanaians are suffering, you go to page 6 of the APC manifesto and you see the same thing there…word for word not even did a letter change in the sentence. Under the Health section, the APC said it will build two prisons hospital, the same thing is the NPP manifesto, under the social development, what the APC has indicated it will do, the NPP is saying the same thing. The NPP must be told that this is unacceptable.”

Kweku Baako

However, veteran Journalist, Kwaku Baako Jnr speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokoo show on Wednesday stated that the claims by both the APC and the deputy minister cannot be true.

He said after scrutinizing both manifestos there's no doubt in his mind that the APC rather stole ideas from the NPP manifesto.

“Clearly Kwakye Ofosu is convinced that the NPP plagiarized the APC's manifesto. I took my time and looked through both manifestos, truly there were portions that were word for word. Then I realized something is going wrong with this part of our world, it's not just the ideas, the fact that crafting of the sentences are word for word is problematic. Now, Felix's logic is that because the APC launched its manifesto before the NPP, logically the NPP has stolen from the APC's manifesto.”

He continued: “So while scrutinizing the two documents, I got to this interesting part, where Nana Akufo-Addo has stated his vision in the manifesto, the APC has also indicated …APC Plan for Ghana. Under NPP's vision, the party has said…the next NPP government will place people at its centre, their hopes and their concerns will drive its policies and priorities. Now come to APC… Ayariga says the next APC government will place people at its centre by…the same thing as the NPP has said, 'the next' is the the operative word, how? where is the previous APC government, when have they ever been in power for Ayariga to say the next APC government. So you see straight away, who did the copying?

