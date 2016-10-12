Beneficiaries of Integrity: Address to Ashesi Class of 2019

Today I want to spend some time to talk to you about romantic aspirations.

I work in a telecoms company and one of the big bets of the industry some 10-20 years ago was fast and reliable mobile data that will enable live streaming of high definition videos. Some senior technicians at the time described the ability to stream live videos on mobile devices in Ghana as a ‘Romantic Aspiration”. A feat that could be attained only through imagination. Fast forward to today, our event this afternoon can go live across the world and reach millions of people including our own people in Berekuso. There has been a transformation in mobile data, and this transformation has significantly improved lives.

8 years ago I was part of the freshman class who sat and listened to Dr. Patrick Awuah tell us about his plan of students writing exams without proctors. I sat in the crowd and said many things to myself but could not conclude on any. While I sat to prepare for today, I finally concluded that, at the time, Patrick had a “Romantic Aspiration”.

This was probably because my experiences as a young man who went through Ghana’s Senior High School system thought otherwise. However, the conviction with which Dr. Awuah spoke and the peculiar system run here at Ashesi strengthened my belief and my pursuit of integrity.

Integrity today is not a romantic aspiration. Perhaps, it was 10 years ago. Integrity is the one tool that will set you apart in the real world. Integrity is indispensable. Upholding high ethical standards has become a key consideration across business, academia and most spaces in our world today.

A few days ago, a popular journalist and one of Ghana’s leading evening show hosts was interviewed on radio. He was asked a question which led to him saying that, during his undergrad days, he was away from campus and an IA was conducted. Long story short, one of his very good friends wrote this IA for him. The backlash that followed this revelation was incredible.

Some years ago who will care? Your good friend wrote an IA for you and so what? But not today.

I have come to the conclusion that people underestimate the power of integrity. A man’s integrity is not something to be taken lightly. Your integrity gets to your future before you do. The friends you will make inside these walls and those outside of here, will tell friends and business associates about your honesty and your strong will to do what is right. Similarly, these same set of friends will tell others about your dishonesty and your inability to behave ethically. Indeed, you are the immediate beneficiary of your honesty. It is exceptionally important for you to know that the quality of the choices you make, especially with your association, defines your reputation.

Today, you have made a decision to be associated with integrity. It is one of the reasons why I am excited for you. I know that the Ashesi community will be an enabler to strengthen your resolve to do what is right at all times, especially in the most difficult circumstance. The real test of your integrity lies beyond the walls of Ashesi. It is important for you to build a strong resolve to keep this promise, because outside of these walls, your belief in maintaining honest values will not be enough. It needs to become a part of you. Other than that, it will inevitably be corrupted by your surroundings.

During my time in Ashesi, I was the Judicial & Electoral Committee Chairperson. My key takeaway was this: building strong relationships while maintaining a great sense of integrity are non-negotiable when we seek success. To be successful in the corporate world, like Warren Buffet explains, you need three qualities: integrity, intelligence, and energy. If you don’t have the first one, the other two will kill you. In the real world, you will be measured by WHAT you achieved and HOW you achieved it.

So class of 2019, I am excited about this new journey you have embarked on. You have taken a bold step.

A bold step towards responsibility.

A bold step towards virtue.

A bold step towards personal accountability.

A bold step towards nobility.

I wish you the very best in this journey. I know that 8 years from today, you will look back and reflect on this decision; and also conclude that, Ashesi’s honour code is not a romantic aspiration.

About Bernard Ghartey:

Bernard is an alumnus of Ashesi and a Senior Strategy Analyst with Vodafone Ghana. Prior to Vodafone, Bernard worked as an Associate with the Investment Banking Group of IC Securities Limited for 3.5years.

He has experience in identifying the building blocks relevant to capture a more than proportionate share of the incremental value in the Telecoms market. Bernard has also been involved in sourcing, origination and execution of ECM, M&A and Advisory mandates across a number of industries.

Bernard holds a B.Sc. in Management Information Systems, Cum Laude, from Ashesi University, where he was a recipient of the President’s “Scholarship, Leadership and Citizenship” award. During his time in Ashesi, he was Chairperson of the Judicial and Electoral Committee and a member of the Ashesi Judicial Council. Bernard is an ACCA candidate and an Investment Advisor, certified by the Ghana Stock Exchange.