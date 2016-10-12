Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 12 October 2016 16:41 CET

Bawumia Supports Alma Mater With GHC50,000

By Daily Guide

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has made a cash donation of Ghc50,000 for the renovation of the old Assembly Hall of Tamale Senior High School, his alma mater in Tamale.

He earlier gave the school Ghc15,000 for the refurbishment of his proud former Weimah House, where he was the house prefect.

He further promised to buy an ambulance for the school as it celebrates its 65th anniversary to be climaxed on Saturday October 15.

He also presented sporting equipment to the school's sports department.

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia touted Tamasco as one of the best second cycle institutions in the world which every old student should be proud of.

He thanked past and present teachers of Tamasco for contributing to his successes in life.

He encouraged the students to consider Tamasco as their turning point in the field of academia.

The NPP's vice Presidential candidate pledged his commitment to generously payback to Tamasco which produced him.

The head teacher, Shaibu Adams, alias Wilberforce, thanked Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for his kind gesture.

Shaibu Adams said the NPP's vice Presidential candidate is worthy of emulation.

He challenged other old students to show love to their alma mater, and inspired the students to shun all manner of social vices and concentrate on their studies.

Late former vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, late philanthropist Doctor, David Abdulai Choggu, and Ibrahim Mahama, Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, are among the proud old students of Tamasco.

-citifmonline

General News

