Africa | 12 October 2016 22:42 CET

Secretary's Remarks: Equatorial Guinea National Day

By U.S. Department of State

John Kerry, Secretary of State:

On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I offer my warmest congratulations to the people of Equatorial Guinea as you celebrate your nation’s Independence Day, October 12. The United States values its friendship with you and looks forward to continuing our work together in pursuit of shared goals, including greater prosperity, improved governance, access to quality health care, respect for human rights, and support for the rule of law.

I wish you the very best as you gather with family and friends on this special day and extend my hopes for a safe, happy, and successful year to come.

By: Latoyah Opoku
