Nzemaland Hails Osagyefo Cup Competitions - As Essiama Sechtech Wins 2016 edition 

Headmaster of Essiama Sechtech and immediate past Chairman of the Nzema Sports Federation presenting the trophy to the captain of the champions

The Chiefs and people of Nzemaland, the birthplace of Ghana's first President Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah have hailed the events which was earmarked to climax the celebration dubbed the "Osagyefo Cup" Celebration which witnessed the successful climax of the 2016 edition of the annual sixth edition of the Osagyefo Cup competitions by the people of the Western Region.

The event which had three major activities made up of Soccer and Quiz Competition as well as a grand durbar of Chiefs, Students and industry players.

Essiama Secondary and Technical School emerging as champions in the football category after beating their arch-rivals Kikam Technical Institute on penalties whiles Nkroful Agricultural SHS also won the Quiz division with 48 points with Essiama Sechtech placing second with 24 points. Essiama Sechtech emerged champions with a 4-3 penalty shootout after sixty minutes of goalless draw at the Essiama Sechtech Park.

This year's event which was under the theme ' Consolidating Our Democratic Credentials Through Elections 2016" was co-hosted by both Essiama Sechtech and Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School respectively all in the Ellembele District of the Western Region, was participated by ten senior high schools from seven Municipal and District Assemblies in the Western Region.

The 2016 champions took away a giant trophy, cash prize of GH¢ 1,000, gold medals, a set of jersey, a football and certificates of honour, the second position team also had silver medals, cash prize of GH¢ 700, a set of jersey, a football and certificates of honour.

Bonzo Kaku Senior High School (Bokass) who beat Nkroful Agricultural Senior 1-0 to place the third position were presented with bronze medal, a set of jersey, football, a cash prize of Gh 500 and certificate of honour whiles Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School placing the fourth position with a set of Jersey, a cash prize of Gh 300, certificate of honour and a football respectively.

Master Emmanuel Ackah from Nkroful Agricultural SHS was adjudged the Goal King with 3 goals, other award winners include, Master Emmanuel Preprah was of Essiama Sechtech also was adjudged the most valuable player of the tournament, Fair Play ward went Half Assini SHS , most Disciplined Team went to Nsein SHS, Best Coach went to Mr. Benjamin Akromah of Essiama Sechtech.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Hon Daniel Eshun DCE of Ellemebele who spoke on behalf of the Member of Parliament for the Ellemebele Constituency and Minister of Petroleum Hon Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, in his remarks admonished the participants to be serious with their academic work and remain focused in their daily lives.

He also advised them ensure to be discipline by refraining from all forms of activities that serve as a stampede to their future and desist from engaging in any violence activities before and during the December polls.

Hon Eshun commended the organisers for their good work and urged them to continue promote education and sports in the region, especially in the rural parts of the country, adding that the MP's office would continue to partner with the organisers in their endeavours, aimed at projecting the area through education and sports.

Mr David Cobbina Brigidi, Chairman of Nzema Events Management, promoters of the annual Osagyefo Cup, entreated all community and opinion leaders as well as the various stakeholders in the society to ensure that the December polls is devoid of violence.

He noted that his organisation, with focus on promoting rural events, would continue to bring to bear events that would seek to identify talents and bring the people together for a common goal.

Mr Brigidi expressed his appreciation to the sponsors of the competition, including Quantum/Sage Petroleum, Justmoh Construction Ltd, Karela Holdings, and The offices of MPs of Ellembele and Wassa East Constituencies respectively for supporting the events.

A representative from Quantum/Sage underscored that his outfit was committed to the educational sector of the country and will continue to partner agencies responsible for the sector to promote the sector through sports, teaching and learning.

The Chief Executive Officer of Nzema Events Management Limited, Koame Adonle Mieza also entreated students from all participating schools to be ambassadors of peace and preach love and unity before, during and after the 2016 General Elections.

On his part, immediate past Chairman of Nzema Zone Schools and Colleges Sports Federation, Rev Amening commended the organisers and urged them to consider more schools in subsequent years.





