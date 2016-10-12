Joy FM, Enterprise Life commission Read 100 community library in Wa

Joy FM in collaboration with Enterprise Life Insurance has commissioned the Read 100 community library in the Upper West regional capital, Wa.

The library, the third to be commissioned is expected to serve the Wa Model Primary School and other schools in its environs.

Students in these schools will have access to textbooks, storybooks and other reading materials during and after school.

Two other Read 100 libraries have already been commissioned. One at Asofan in the Greater Accra region and another at Ho Kpodzi primary school in the Volta region. Another library is in its final stages of completion.

The Read 100 Project, a groundbreaking initiative by Joy FM started about 6 years ago and seeks to inculcate the habit of reading in children between the ages of eight and 14 years.

In its initial stages, Joy FM picked a book at a time for school children to buy and read. Questions on the book were then posted on Facebook and the children were given time to answer and send them in.

Following extensive deliberations and screenings, a final four were selected as winners and given a sponsorship to a destination outside Ghana.

But the Multimedia Group decided to expand the project by building libraries in communities across the country.

At a ceremony to inaugurate the library in Wa, Business Development Manager of the Multimedia Group Charles Vandyke was confident that the libraries will rekindle and promote the interest in reading among Ghanians especially among basic school children.

“We at Joy FM firmly believe that the children will benefit immensely from the facility so that our dream of empowering tomorrow’s future leaders will be realized,” Mr Vandyke said.

He expressed the Multimedia Group’s appreciation to Enterprise Life for their support.

Mr Vandyke also indicated that in collaboration with SEDCO publishers, the library has been fully stocked with reading materials, making it available for immediate use.

Executive Director of Enterprise Life, Jacquiline Benyi said the library will provide a place for children to come together and engage with their peers instead of wandering the streets and engaging in social vices detrimental to their growth.

She implored the school children to put their hearts, head and mind to everything they do and believe in themselves.

“You must take advantage of the opportunity you have been presented with irrespective of the challenges surrounding you,” Mrs Benyi stressed.

Jacquiline Benyi and a representative from Enterprise Life Insurance Company

In thanking the Multimedia Group for its initiative, Municipal Chief Executive, Issahaku Nuhu Putiaha said the project will go a long way to improve the reading culture not only in the municipality but the country as a whole.

In his view, the EC’s disqualification of some presidential aspirants would have been prevented if the candidates read the instructions given on the forms.

“It looks very worried as far as our reading habit is concerned. So once you have identified this problem and you are coming in to support in solving this problem, you couldn’t have done anything better for the children and the municipality than you have done. We are very happy to see you here.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Naa Sakwaba Akwa | [email protected]