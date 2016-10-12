FERO mobile, an international mobile devices outfit is considering doing business in Ghana to avail Ghanaians of their exciting range of smart and feature phone devices.

Their smartphones work on raw android technology, a strategy the company adopted to keep their gadgets working seamlessly without the usual challenges of freezing, while the sophistication that comes with it also helps to deal the needless heating which is making the use of some smart phones a nightmare for many.

Officials of FERO mobile, led by Kamal Ram, made these known at a media dialogue ahead of their launch in Accra and explained that they have thoroughly studied the Ghanaian market and are prepared to introduce their high-spec devices to broaden the choices users have.

FERO mobile offers 16 model devices, from entry level feature phones to sophisticated premium smartphones targeted at upscale the market. FERO devices are a reflection of the lifestyle and aspirations of Africa. Our products exude a youthful vibrancy and are aimed at satisfying the needs of our customers. Each FERO phone has its own USP that has been specifically designed based on our market research.

The Royale series showcases its elegance with the classy design and rich colours available in 3 variants namely the X1, Y1 & J1 all of them beautifully crafted to pamper users. The X1 comes Packed with a Quad Core processor and 3GB Ram that allows multitasking with ease. It comes with a 4000 mAH Battery that can last all day while users capture every moment with the incredible 13 MP Camera and take Selfies on-the-go with a 5 MP Front Camera.

Royale Y1 is equipped with a high resolution 5.5 inch, 1280 x 720 HD IPS+ display, which provides the user with an impressive visual performance and powered by superior imaging technology providing improved clarity, lighter and beautiful vivid colours.

FERO’s smartphone ranges include the MEGA with a 5.5 inch Gorilla IPS HD Display that offers the best of smartphone experience with powerful performance that settles the busy corporate person into comfortable awesome of an all-in-one device use.

The superfast ZOOM powered with 4G/LTE with lightning speed browsing ability that allows streaming of videos on the move a never-to-forget experience