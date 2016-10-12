U.S. Expert to discuss U.S. Presidential Election with journalists

U.S. expert Kathryne Kurth* will conduct a lecture and discussion with journalists on U.S. Presidential Election. She will discuss on how the U.S. Elections work, Election Reporting, Analysis of the media presentation of the candidates followed by a question and answer session.

You are invited to attend the lecture at :

Date: Thursday, October 13, 2016 at 10:00 am

Venue: American Center, located inside National Archive and Library Agency (NALA) (Wemezekir)

*Kathryne Kurth bio:

Kathryne Kurth, the President of Kurth Lampe Worldwide, is a public relations and political strategist with Chicago know-how and global reach. She travels across the country and around the world providing strategic communications and political guidance for human rights and environmental causes, political candidates, corporations, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and civic minded artists and entertainers.

Kurth has been working in progressive politics for decades, locally and nationally. She has worked on the last eight American Presidential campaigns and Democratic National Conventions. Recently Kurth served as Senior Adviser to Draft Biden. In 2012, she directed the team of Speaker Trackers as part of the Convention Podium Operations. She has traveled around the world as part of White House advance teams for Vice President Al Gore and Vice President Joe Biden. She has been sent by the US State Department to talk about US Presidential elections in numerous countries around the globe and regularly provides political commentary for radio and television.

Kurth provides clients with wide ranging services including strategy, communications planning, media training, message development, crisis communications and reputation management. She has worked in more than 45 states in the U.S. and the District of Columbia, as well as the countries of Egypt, France, Russia, Uganda, Mexico, Rwanda, Greece, Croatia, Romania, India, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Canada, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands and many others. She has been sent by the U.S. State Department to Uganda, Indonesia, India, Romania and Croatia to conduct campaign-training and communications workshops for Members of Parliament, candidates, students and activists and as an expert on US Presidential campaigns.