The Member of Parliament for the Wa Central Constituency, Rashid Pelpuo, has appealed to the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the area to bury their differences and work to retain his seat for the party.

According to him, although the governing NDC has a good support base in the constituency, it risks going to the December polls with a divided front.

Dr. Pelpuo, who doubles as a minister of state in-charge of Public Private Partnership was addressing NDC supporters at a mini rally in Wa, to inaugurate a youth working committee ahead of his campaign launch on Saturday October 18.

“Everyone must get on-board. We cannot fight when we are divided. We may have our differences but let us show the world that the Wa central NDC is still united, only then can we be sure of victory for our great party” Mr. Pelpuo said amidst a heralding crowd at the Wa Kejetia market.

The MP, who is seeking his fourth term re-election, came under intense criticism after the the party’s parliamentary primaries, for allegedly passing divisive comments ahead of the primaries.

But the law maker said “I am committed to serving all of you, give your votes to me and i will make sure your votes are productive. I will continue to do all the good things that have brought us this far”

Issahaku Nuhu Putiaha, Wa Municipal Chief Executive, admonished the crowd to campaign on issues devoid of insults.

He said the NDC, in the last couple of years, has achieved a lot in its development agenda, especially in the area of infrastructure and the provision of water and electricity, to rural communities in the constituency.

He appealed to the committee to work hard not just to maintain the NDC’s dominance in the area, but to increase their votes margin in the upcoming elections.

Alhaji Seidu Jamatutu, Wa central Constituency Chairman of the NDC, asked the youth to desist from acts that will disturb the prevailing peace in the area.

–

By: Mahama Latif/citifmonline.com/Ghana