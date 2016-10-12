The electoral battle for the Weija-Gbawe parliamentary seat reached its crescendo on Citi Fm's Campaign Trail as two astute women wrestled for the votes of the electorate.

The two main contenders for the seat are the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah and the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Obuobia Darko-Opoku.

It all started with allegations that the NDC parliamentary candidate for the constituency has been deceiving voters by unfairly exploiting the incumbency of her party to her advantage.

But Mrs. Darko-Opoku embraced the merits of belonging to the governing NDC saying, “I am the candidate for the ruling party and I will use it to campaign everyday, every night.”

She also argued that the people are not really complaining about how the development comes as long as it comes.

“If you leave on a road for 35 years and that road has never been constructed and you wake up and that road has been never been constructed and you wake up one day and that road has being constructed and is almost finished, you will appreciate it. Do you really care how it came in or not? At least something has been done.”

Obuobia Darko-Opoku with President Mahama

“Does it really matter who brought it? Does it really matter who lobbied for it? Does it really matter what it is? What it means is that the government has an eye in the constituency and the government is working in the constituency,” The NDC aspirant added.

The NPP’s Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah however said she was not moved by the hasty developmental projects undertaken for votes and vowed to hand Mrs. Darko-Opoku, a humbling defeat in the December polls.

“The fact on the ground is that the people are tired, they are hungry, there are no jobs, and they want work. That is it. They want better development. They don't want development that will come three months or four months to elections. They want people who are going to be truthful to them,” Mrs. Mensah said.

The Weija-Gbawe seat has been a comfortable one for the NPP in recent years.

However, with the growing dissatisfaction with the performance of the incumbent NPP, MP Rosemond Comfort Abrah, and the exchange of propaganda between the two camps, the uphill challenge for both aspirants, remains an interesting contest to look forward to in the December elections.

Listen to the full episode of Campaign Trail below.

–

By: Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana