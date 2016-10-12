Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Africa | 12 October 2016

Announcement of the NPA on the Minister of Finance

By Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

President Jacob Zuma has noted the announcement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regarding the summons issued to the Minister of Finance, Mr Pravin Gordhan.

The President has urged the NPA and other institutions concerned to conduct the matter with the necessary dignity and respect.

“Our society is anchored on the rule of law as well as fair and just judicial processes. In this regard, Minister Gordhan is innocent until and unless proven otherwise by a court of law. This is a fundamental pillar of our constitutional democracy and the rule of law,” said the President.

The President has reaffirmed his support for the Minister and added that the decision by the NPA came at the most sensitive time for the country when Minister Gordhan was successfully leading initiatives towards economic revival, bringing together business, government and labour in efforts to reignite growth so that jobs can be saved and created.

