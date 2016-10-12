Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Africa | 12 October 2016 22:42 CET

AU Chairperson welcomes Start of Guinea-Bissau Dialogue in Guinea

By African Union Commission (AUC)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma welcomes the start of the Guinea Bissau dialogue in Conakry, under the ECOWAS Mediator H.E. Alpha Condé, President of the Republic of Guinea.

The Chairperson commends President Alpha Condé for leading regional efforts to bring to an end the current impasse among the Guinea Bissau stakeholders.

The Chairperson reiterates the AU’s conviction that only a genuine and inclusive dialogue, based on the respect of the country’s Constitution, will enable the GuineaBissau stakeholders to find a consensual solution to the impasse, and create conducive conditions for peace, stability and development in the country.

Africa

If we call Ghana Ogyakrom, How do we call our struggling and hustling abroad?
By: Okyerema Prekese
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img