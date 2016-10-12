AU Chairperson welcomes Start of Guinea-Bissau Dialogue in Guinea

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma welcomes the start of the Guinea Bissau dialogue in Conakry, under the ECOWAS Mediator H.E. Alpha Condé, President of the Republic of Guinea.

The Chairperson commends President Alpha Condé for leading regional efforts to bring to an end the current impasse among the Guinea Bissau stakeholders.

The Chairperson reiterates the AU’s conviction that only a genuine and inclusive dialogue, based on the respect of the country’s Constitution, will enable the GuineaBissau stakeholders to find a consensual solution to the impasse, and create conducive conditions for peace, stability and development in the country.