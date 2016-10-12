MPS To Finance Tema Roundabout Improvement Project

11th October, 2016, Tema, Ghana: Meridian Port Services (MPS) has announced the start of its unprecedented corporate social initiative for the enhancement of Tema Roundabout, in collaboration with the Ministry of Roads and Highways (MRH). This project will create a new road network near the future port, to alleviate traffic congestion and improve traffic flow. This announcement was made at a sod-cutting event at the Tema roundabout to mark the commencement of the CSR initiative. Also present at the event were MRH and GPHA officials as well as other stakeholders with a vested interest in good transportation networks within the country.

The Tema Motorway roundabout currently suffers from serious traffic bottlenecks, which impede the movement of private and commercial vehicles within Tema and affect inter-city commuters who use the roundabout when commuting to and from the Greater Accra Region, as well as the Eastern and Volta Region. This congestion also hinders the flow of cargo in and out of the port.

To decongest this bottleneck and ease daily travel for commuters, MPS will create four slip roads to reduce the number of vehicles approaching the roundabout, and create an additional third lane to widen the roundabout itself. Most importantly, the project will also improve the entrance and exit from the northern side (Akosombo), by widening it from the current single lane to a double lane.

This upgrade will significantly ease traffic for all commuters going in and out of the city, thereby reducing travel time and improving productivity. The initiative will also contribute to the convenience of the Trans West African Highway for travel to and from neighbouring countries.

“Ghana is now the hub for shipping activities in the sub-region. Certainly this project will facilitate the free flow of goods and services for the benefit of all. We congratulate MPS for this bold initiative,” said Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, Minister of Roads and Highways.

“This is part of the vision that President John Dramani Mahama has for the development of all roads in Ghana,” said Mr Richard Anamoo, Director General of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority. He added, “We are pleased to work with our partners in MPS on this project. The port development plan will greatly benefit the economy and this initiative is a good example of Corporate Social Responsibility, as it will help substantially to ease congestion in the Tema communities.”

MPS has appointed Associated Consultants Ltd. as the project managers and Sinohydro Ghana Ltd. as the contractor for the Tema roundabout project. These appointments were based on a proven track record of technical ability and both companies’ preparedness to start work immediately. The project is expected to be completed in nine months.

MPS, a company jointly owned by APM Terminals and Bolloré Transport & Logistics, in partnership with the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, is poised to start a major expansion of the Tema Port, designed to leverage Ghana’s strategic location in the heart of West Africa, to make it a major trading hub and attract more investment.

The CEO of MPS, Mohamed Samara stressed,” This associated CSR project is probably the largest social investment of its kind undertaken by a private company and I am proud that this initiative has been so strongly endorsed by the MPS Board of Directors.”

Commenting on the local content for the Tema Port expansion project itself, Chairman of the MPS Board, Dr. Alhaji Asuma Banda said, Ninety-five percent of the materials for all works will be locally procured. With the exception of sophisticated container gantry cranes, a significant quantity of plant equipment will also be sourced locally.”

Notably, over 1,000 skilled Ghanaian managers, engineers and craftsmen will be employed for the marine construction at the port. It is estimated that a total of 5,000 jobs, in civil works and building construction, will be created for local contractors and subcontractors, during this project.

This port investment will also bring a series of upgrades within the area of technical and IT services, which will also impact positively on the Ghanaian talent pool.

This transfer of knowledge and experience to Ghanaians will secure the future for the generations to come and it is a clear display of what a truly successful partnership with strategic investors can achieve for a determined company and people.