Silver Star Auto ends maiden Mercedes-Benz service campaign in Kumasi

Silver Star Auto Limited has concluded its maiden Mercedes-Benz Service campaign dubbed: ‘My Safety My Service’ to the Kumasi Metropolis.

Owners of Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles in the Ashanti Region capital had the opportunity to interact and enjoy free diagnostic checks on the vehicles carried out by a German expert from Daimler AG, Stuttgart in Germany.

Customers also enjoyed a 20% discount on parts and labour.

The week-long service campaign attracted a large patronage and also provided the Silver Star Auto customers in Kumasi and its environs an opportunity to have a foretaste of the total sales and after sales service at the company’s new Kumasi branch located on the Prempeh the Second Street in Adum.

Briefing the press, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Nouhad Kalmoni, described the maiden edition of ‘My Safety My Service’ campaign and the new Silver Star branch in Kumasi as a turning point of SSAL presence in the Northern sector of this country.

He stressed that “organizations and residents would not need to go to Accra to purchase nor service their Mercedes- Benz and Suzuki since the new Kumasi Branch has adequate capacity.”

