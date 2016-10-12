Election 2016 : Akwaaba Dance Ensemble set for Peace Tour in 7 French cities

In a bid to ensure profound peace in Ghana before, during and after the 2016 general elections, Accra based Akwaaba Dance Ensemble are billed to perform as guests of France based association of Ghanaians living in the European country, GhanaInFrance (GiF) during their peace tour of seven French cities in 27 days beginning October 21st.

Dubbed ‘GiF Call Home for PEACE FRANCE TOUR,’ the initiative seeks to use Ghanaian cultural dances from the ten regions of the West African country to preach to Ghanaians to preserve the peace enjoyed in Ghana by encouraging Ghanaians in the Diaspora especially those in France to call and talk to their family and friends back home to vote in peace and accept whoever emerges winner of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections on December 7.

To properly portray the magnificent cultural dances of Ghana, the Akwaaba Dance Ensemble from Accra are scheduled to perform dances such as Agbadza (the famous Ewe rhythm and dance from Volta Region), Damba Takai of Northern Ghana, Kete (Ashanti), Kpanlongo of the Greater Accra Region, Kundum (Western Region) and Otufo Dance of Eastern Region in the French cities of Nantes (21st October 2016), Limoges (26th October), Toulouse (29th October), Lyon (4th November), Strasbourg (9thNovember), Saint Denis (12th November 2016), and Villiers-le-bel on 16th November respectively.

The peace tour is organised by GhanaInFrance.com in collaboration with Gold Coast Events and GHANANTES with support from Sea World Fishing Net Limited, Mes-Bre Limited and Richworld Building Construction Ltd.

“We want our brothers and sisters back home to comport themselves during and after the elections, and refrain from things that will hinder the peace we enjoy in Ghana. We believe in our own small ways, we can contribute to the peace and development of our dear nation and preserve our cultures,” said Agnes Dumorine, President of the GhanaInFrance association.

“We strongly believe we will achieve our aim by carrying out the peace message across the world through Ghanaian cultural dances and portray to the world our beautiful culture and values from the ten regions of Ghana that we need to protect against war,” she explained.

The group which also previously organized a successful Miss Ghana France will during the ‘GiF Call Home for PEACE FRANCE TOUR,’ also show video footage of Electoral Commission Ghana boss, Mrs. Charlotte Osei explaining measures taken to ensure free and fair elections.

Aside the live streaming of all the events on the Youtube and Facebook, there will also be a photo/video exhibition of war torn countries, promotion of Made in Ghana products as well as social media message sharing for participants to share their peaceful messages as well as voice calling of family members back home and abroad.