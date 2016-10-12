Nkawkaw Petrol Station Robbers Grabbed

The Nkawkaw Divisional police in the Eastern Region have arrested three suspected armed robbers for allegedly carrying out a robbery operation at a filling station in the area.

The suspects, Isaac Appah, 26, Solomon Annor Yeboah, 24 and Micheal Asante, 29, were arrested at about 2am on Monday by the Nkawkaw Highway Patrol team at Akim Sekyere along the Accra-Kumasi road in the Kwahu West municipality.

Chief Supt. James Sarfo Peprah, Nkawkaw Divisional Police Commander, told DAILY GUIDE that the suspects were among a six-member gang that attacked two filling station attendants – Issifu Musah, 37 and Mohammed Haidara, 38 – with machetes and a pistol and robbed them of huge amounts of money and some quantities of diesel.

According to Chief Supt Sarfo Peprah, the three suspected armed robbers currently in custody, managed to escape during the initial attack.

He said the police discovered that two of the robbers are taxi drivers at Nkawkaw who normally go to the filling station to buy fuel while the third suspect is a carpenter. He added that police patrol and intelligence gathering in the area had been intensified to help weed out criminals.

The police chief appealed to the public to provide timely information to help arrest suspected criminals.

From Daniel Bampoe, Nkawkaw