Top CFOs Launch New Forum

A new group with a focus on enhancing the financial performance of businesses has been launched in Accra.

The group, 'Regulus CFO Forum', comprises Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), Financial Controllers (FCs) and Financial Directors (FDs) of companies in the various sectors.

Deputy Minister of Finance, Mona Quartey, who officially launched the group, encouraged participants and members of the forum to continue to stay focused on their activities for the benefit of their various businesses and Ghana.

President and Founder of group, Hitesh Makhija, said, “Finance officers are important leaders in making sure that businesses run successfully, and the thought of creating this forum first occurred to me when I realized the absence of a common platform wherein CFOs can discuss challenges, opportunities and strategies.”

According to him, Regulus CFO Forum was aimed at managing an interactive financial executive networking group that will empower its members in Ghana and beyond.

Mr. Makhija, who is also the current Cluster Finance Controller- Ghana &MBTN (WAF3) at Olam Ghana, explained that the theme for the maiden session: 'The CFO's Role in Today's Digital Economy,' was preferred due to the fact that the gap between the digital economy and the financial space was narrowing, hence the need for finance officers to embrace the digital age to maximize their performance and results.

The forum, mainly sponsored by Access Bank Ghana, had two (2) sessions with interactive discussions on the topics: 'Managing Financial Risks in Today's Digital Economy' and 'Measuring and Monitoring Key Value Drivers in Today's Digital Economy.'

Participants included CFOs and FDs from PZ Cussons Ghana, Allterrain Services, SBC Beverages (Pepsi Bottlers), Stallion Group, Beiersdorf Ghana Limited, Mohinani Group, Japan Motors and Vodafone.

The rest are Access Bank, Interplast Limited, Expro International Group, Focos Orthopedic Hospital, Right Holdings Limited, Predictive Excellence and Invest Corporation.

A business desk report