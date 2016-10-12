GOIL, Unilever MDs Win Top CIMG Awards



Managing Director (MD) of Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL), Patrick Kwame Akorli, has been adjudged the 2015 Marketing Man of the Year at the 27th Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) performance awards.

Kwame Akorli won the coveted award for his leadership role which has consolidated the position of GOIL in the petroleum industry.

The awards ceremony, which was held last Saturday at the Banquet Hall of the State House, also saw the Managing Director of Unilever Ghana Limited, Elizabeth Arkutu winning the 2015 CIMG Marketing Woman of the Year award.

The Marketing Student of the Year Award went to Yeboah Victor Edzoryie.

The award was on the theme, 'Democracy and National Cohesion; Marketing a new political paradigm.'

Individuals were honoured for the role they played in marketing their institutions for the year 2014.

The National Marketing Performance Awards, a high-profile event, acknowledges individuals and organizations for their excellence and innovations in marketing.

Speaking after the awards, the MD of GOIL, commended the governing council of CIMG for the recognition, promising to live up to expectation.

He also expressed appreciation to staff of GOIL for their hard work and support which has earned the company such recognition.

Kojo Mattah, President of CIMG, in his remarks, said CIMG intends to encourage excellence and also promote the concept of 'Ghana First' through the awards.

He called for tolerance and peaceful co-existence, as the nation goes to the polls, stating that “it is a fact that none of us here can successfully carry out our profession or business in an atmosphere of chaos except if one was a gun-runner.”

Omanhen of Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, also urged Ghanaians to sustain peace and work together to ensure the socio-economic development of the country.

By Cephas Larbi

[email protected]