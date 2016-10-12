New Appointments At Finance Ministry

Patrick Nomo has been appointed the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance.

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Nomo was the Director of Budget at the Ministry.

He takes over from Major (Rtd) Mahama Samuel Tara, who has been appointed as technical advisor to the Minister of Finance.

Sampson Asare Fianko, Deputy Controller and Accountant General in-charge of Finance and Administration, has been appointed as the Acting Director of Budget at the Ministry.

Mr. Nomo has over 30 years' experience in financial management and institutional capacity development.

He was the first Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency of Ghana from 2005-2010.

He has worked at the Controller and Accountant General's Department, the Ministry of Health and the Meteorological Services Agency.

From 2010 to 2011, he was engaged by the World Bank to provide consultancy services for the Government of South Sudan, leading to the establishment of Internal Audit system with relevant laws, policies and procedures for that country.

Mr. Asare Fianko also has over 18 years' experience in financial management both in the private and public sector.

He has served in various capacities at the Controller and Account Generals' Department, Ministry of Roads and Transport, Communications, Office of Parliament, among others.

A business desk report