Silver Star Auto Unveils New Vehicles



Silver Star Auto Limited (SSAL) has officially opened its new office building in Tema to bring its services closer to the doorsteps of customers

The new office was unveiled after a two-day workshop was organized by the auto company in Tema to launch its latest commercial vehicles.

The three new model vehicles include the MCV240 bus, Actros 3040 & 4048 and Atego 1814 &1725 trucks.

Nouhad Kalmoni, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SSAL, in his remarks, said the company introduced the three new commercial vehicles as part of efforts to meet the needs of its Mercedes-Benz customers.

He said the vehicles guarantee high performance for smooth and effective business operations.

“Our new office facility which will cater for sales of commercial vehicles has been strategically positioned at our office here in Tema to bring the Sales office closer to the workshop for efficiency in sales and after sales service delivery,” Mr Kalmoni said.

Presenting the new commercial vehicles, Mustafa Kalmoni, Deputy CEO, Head of Commercial Vehicles, SSAL, stated that “they are powerful yet economical engines, robust chassis and are good across multi-functional applications. They are simply trucks that you can trust.”

He said the all-new Atego truck is a high performance truck perfectly suited for short and medium distance and has high security with immobilizer that minimizes risk of theft.

It has ample space with driver seats equipped with pneumatic suspension and a cab suspension that absorbs road impacts, he added.

A Business Desk report