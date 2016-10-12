Today's front pages: Wednesday, October 12, 2016

EC BOSS UNDER FIRE: KONADU, NDUOM RUN TO COURT

The EC’s outright rejection of the nomination forms of 13 personalities who wanted to contest in the December 7 presidential election is causing uneasy calm in the country.

MAHAMA, NANA BATTLE FOR ACCRA

The flag bearer of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo and President John Mahama yesterday took Accra by storm with a new wave of campaign.

MIXED REACTIONS GREET EC’s DECISION TO DISQUALIFY 12 ASPIRANTS

The decision by the EC to disqualify 12 presidential aspirants from contesting this year’s presidential election has generated controversy among governance experts and legal practitioners.

NDUOM, NANA KONADU GIVE EC 24-HOUR ULTIMATUM

The flag bearer of the PPP, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, and lawyers for the NDP have given the EC a 24-hour ultimatum to rescind its decision to disqualify them from contesting the December 7 presidential election.

PRESIDENT INAUGURATES CARGO CENTRE AT KIA

Ghana took a giant step at establishing Accra as a major hub for air freight in West Africa when President John Mahama inaugurated the Ghana Air Cargo Centre at the Kotoka International Airport last Monday night.

EC TO REFUND FILING FEES OF DISQUALIFIED ASPIRANTS

The 12 presidential aspirants whose nomination forms were rejected and by inference disqualified from contesting the December 7, 2016, general elections would be given back their filing fees, the EC has hinted.

EC FACES AVALANCHE OF COURT CASES

The EC is likely to face a litany of suits which many fear might greatly affect the conduct of the December 7 general elections.

CHINESE EMBASSY SUPPORTS CARDIO CENTRE

The Chinese Embassy in Ghana has donated interventional Cardiovascular Catheterization consumables worth $ 150, 000 to the National Cardiothoracic Centre.

DANGOTE TO BECOME OIL AND GAS GIANT IN AFRICA

Dangote Group of Companies, renowned in the production and distribution of cement in the West African sub-region are now wading into the oil and gas sector and is envisaged to have the largest oil refinery company in Africa.

INDUSTRIAL SECTOR IN DISTRESS; RECORDS -5% IN Q2

The country’s industrial sector is in a dire situation as figures from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) show that it recorded a -5 percent growth in the second quarter, reflecting the draining impact of the long-drawn power crisis, free inflation and high interest rates on the sector.

POPULATION GROWTH PUSHES UP RENT COST IN KUMASI

Demand for housing in the Ashanti Region capital, Kumasi, brought on by population growth, has led to a corresponding increase in the cost of housing, B&FT has gathered.

GRADUATE JOBLESSNESS SCARES STUDENTS FROM LOAN SCHEME

Aside from the difficulty in getting guarantors, students are running away from the Students Loan Scheme due to rising graduate unemployment, as they are not sure they can land jobs immediately after school and start paying off the loan.

