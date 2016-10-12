Members of the governing National Democratic Congress in the Volta Region, say the contents of the recently launched manifesto of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), reaffirms their conviction that, the NDC is the only party that can bring real development to the region.

At a press conference in Ho on Tuesday, the party’s Regional Chairman, Gyapong Kudjo, observed that the New Patriotic Party's manifesto was empty and discriminatory in terms of allocation of projects.

“We have never been in doubt that President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC must be given another mandate to continue to build a Better Ghana; but our conviction was emboldened the more after the NPP launched its empty kalyppo manifesto at the Trade Fair Center in Accra”.

The Regional Chairman said the NPP was selective in allotting their proposed development projects to the people of the Volta Region, thus making provision for northern and southern Volta and leaving out the middle belt of the region.

“In their manifesto, they promised to establish a middle belt development authority for northern Volta, and coastal development for the coastal part of the Volta Region. The question is what about the central part of the Volta region?” he queried.

Gyapong Kudjo described the NPP’s manifesto as empty.

“Comrades and friends, when Kalyppo begins to outshine the launch of a manifesto; then it tells you that there is something deeply wrong with that kind of manifesto” he stated.

He however added that, the NDC government has provided more development to the Volta Region in areas of education, health, roads, coastal development among others.

“If the NPP is talking about the construction of the Keta Harbour , we want to put it on record that the NDC government has already shown greater commitments in that direction”.

He said the Volta Region would continue to throw its unflinching support behind President John Dramani Mahama to retain the NDC for the successful execution of all projects promised by the party to the people.

By: Norbert Akpabli/citifmonline.com/Ghana