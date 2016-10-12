Joy FM, Enterprise Life commission Read 100 library project in Wa

Joy FM in collaboration with Enterprise Life has outdoored an ultra modern GH¢68,000 library at Wa in the Upper West Region Tuesday.

The project which is the initiative of Joy FM is funded by Enterprise Life.

The library project is aimed at generating an interest in reading among the general public especially school children. This is to encourage them to read a book a month and also to provide an intervention to promote child literacy in schools.

Construction of the magnificent edifice started in 2011 to give children access to educational resources during and after school hours.

The facility is sited at a place known as the citadel of education of the Wa municipality where the first primary school was established some 99 years ago.

Headmaster of the school, Seidu Mahama, could not hide his joy having such a facility going into their centenary year.

‘‘We all know what libraries do for children. The children used to go to the regional library for studies, now that we have it in our school, we will make good use of it,’’ he said.

Wa Municipal Director of Education, Fusaata Hamidu, spoke about the benefits children in the municipality will get having such a facility at their disposal.

‘‘It has come at a time when English language is a problem among our children in basic schools particularly reading and the speaking.

"We have started in our own way to look for places that we can establish libraries there and once you have established it, half of the problem I can say is already solved,’’ she stated.

Executive Director of Enterprise Life, Jacqueline Benyi, noted that the siting of the library in Wa will go a long way to enhance and empower children in the Waala community.

‘‘The library will give the children an advantage to a better life, an advantage to realize their innocent childhood dreams, and advantage to be the best people they can be, an advantage to be global youthful citizens but more importantly for them to provide an advantage for others.

"We see this project there as an investment in the lives of young people of this community, an investment that we believe the returns will inure to the benefit of everyone. Indeed in our hearts we dedicate this building to the enhancement and empowerment of the Wa child to pursue their childhood dreams,’’ she noted.

Joy FM Business Development Director, Charles Van Dyck, said the purpose of the read 100 project is to rekindle the spirit of reading and it is the wish of the company to construct ten libraries in all the 10 regions in the country to achieve that dream.

The Wa Read 100 project is the third to be commissioned leaving one which is at an advanced stage of completion.

He said with the support from Sedco publishers they have been able to furnish the libraries with books.

‘‘A library without books is just a building and that is the reason why we have stocked it with books,’’ Van Dyck added.

Wa Municipal Chief Executive, Issahaku Nuhu Putiaha praised Joy FM and Enterprise Life for their kind gesture and called on other organization to also emulate their example.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Rafiq Salam | Joy News