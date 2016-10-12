Health Minister, Alex Segbefia, has said medical doctors in the country have no justifications to complain about being unemployed, especially when they have turned down postings to areas they consider deprived.

He said this in response to concerns raised by doctors over government’s inability to engage new doctors who have completed their housemanship training.

Speaking at the 58th Annual General Conference of the Ghana Medical Association at Ho in the Volta Region, the Minister said medical doctors are among the few workers that are prioritized in terms of recruitment.

He observed that the challenge, however, has been that the new doctors refuse posting to certain parts of the country, explaining that most of the doctors prefer postings to urban areas to the rural areas, a situation he described as unfortunate.

He noted that though it was apprehensible that issues of accommodation in these rural areas may of obvious concern, efforts have been made by the Ministry, which has directed institutions to make the needed accommodation available to doctors who will be posted to these areas.

He has therefore encouraged young doctors to be ready to take up postings to places where their services are most needed.

Speaking on the theme “Cardiovascular Diseases: emerging trends”, Mr Segbefia called for an intensified sensitisation and education especially at the community level in order to reduce risk factors associated with the disease.

The special guest of honour, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Professor John Owusu Gyapong, made a presentation on the disease, which includes high blood pressure and cholesterol, diabetes among others.

He urged the public to adopt healthy lifestyles and avoid excessive smoking and intake of alcohol.

The Volta Regional Minister, Hellen Adjoa Ntosu, also charged the doctors to be dedicated to their work since the health and well-being of the citizens are entrusted in their hands.

She emphasised that the battle against cardiovascular diseases will only be won by concerted efforts.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Ivy Setordjie | Joy News