Politics | 12 October 2016 00:06 CET

Nana Addo mobbed by supporters at Nima

By CitiFMonline

Some residents in Nima poured out onto the streets to welcome the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Ayawaso East constituency, as he resumed his tour of the Greater Accra Region.

In an interaction with Muslim clerics at the Alesuna Mosque, Nana Akufo-Addo noted that when the time is due for elections, there are some who, for political gain, will infiltrate Zongo communities and seek to foist division, on religious lines, amongst the people.

“They will say Akufo-Addo hates Muslims, does not like people resident in Zongo communities, so as to put fear in you. There is not an iota of truth in any of this. Of all the presidential candidates contesting this year's elections, I'm the only one who has selected a Muslim to be my running mate,” Nana Akufo-Addo said.

The NPP flagbearer further explained that his choice of Dr. Bawumia, since 2008, was because “with Christianity and Islam being the two dominant religions in Ghana, unity amongst these two religions will help spur on the country's development.”

“The Muslim I chose is not just a Muslim, but a very brilliant Muslim, who can help develop the nation with his indepth knowledge.”

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

Politics

The hypocrites will keep on mingle with the good people we see.
